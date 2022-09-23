WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A food delivery worker was struck by a stray bullet while on the job in Williamsburg, authorities said late Thursday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim, 35, was passing near Thornton Street and Broadway around 3:30 p.m. Monday when his run took him by a large group of people involved in a verbal dispute, police said.

As the argument escalated, one person among the group pulled out a gun and fired approximately two shots, officials said. One of the rounds struck the uninvolved deliveryman in the right leg, authorities said.

The victim went by private means to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition.

The group that had been arguing scattered after the gunfire broke out, with the shooter last seen on Whipple Street, officials said.

Investigators on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect, who’s described as having dark eyes, dark hair, and a heavy build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).