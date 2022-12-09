BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men were wounded in a shooting early Friday in Bushwick, according to authorities.

The victims were near Stanhope Street and Irving Avenue around 4:10 a.m. when shots rang out from a dark SUV, police said.

One man, 24, was hit in the torso, while the other, 20, was struck in the leg, officials said.

First responders brought the victims to two area hospitals, where they were both in what authorities described as stable condition.

The SUV sped off after the shooting, and no arrests were immediately announced by police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).