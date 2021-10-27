Brooklyn seniors fight for outdoor fitness center at NYCHA complex

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — It’s said that one person can make a difference, and in one Brooklyn community, a group of seniors took that to the extreme.
The group at the Pink Houses in East New York helped raise $230,000 for a new outdoor fitness hub. It was the vision of Colette Pean, Karen Caldwell and the Pink House’s Resident Association.
The enthusiastic and energized grandmothers wanted to make a difference in their neighborhood. Ultimately, it took three years of planning, researching and organizing. They worked with local elected officials and city agencies like Councilwoman Inez Barron, Maimonides Medical Center and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to help make their vision real.
The area has a new running track, stretching space, and fitness equipment that’s wheel chair accessible, designed especially for seniors.
“I think it’s wonderful and I love it,” Lily M. Young, a member of the resident association, said.