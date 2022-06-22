BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three Brooklyn schools are getting new food pantries to provide thousands of students and their families with much-needed groceries.

It’s a dream come true for Vanessa Bracetty-Ormsby to come back to her elementary school, P.S. 147 Isaac Remsen, and make a difference by opening the school food pantry. Bracetty-Ormsby said she didn’t always know when her next meal was coming growing up. She’s now making sure not one child there will go hungry.

Bracetty-Ormsby started her own non-profit organization called Expecting Relief and a program called On The Go Relief. They opened two more school pantries at P.S. 290 in East New York and P.S. 928/M.S. 935 in Cypress Hills.

The pantries were made possible due to a partnership with Stop & Shop’s School Food Pantry Program and the New York City Department of Education.

Bracetty-Ormsby said more than 40 students right now live in temporary housing and the food will be critical to feeding their families. Each pantry will get $5,000 in gift cards to buy groceries to fill shelves.

If you want to help support these three school pantries, visit the On The Go Relief website.