BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn school district is coming together to help dozens of new asylum seekers get the necessary resources. After starting a clothing closet and food pantry for a high school, they’re hoping to become an inspiring example of how to help schools deal with the new influx of students.

PIX11 News first met Dannielle Darbee, the principal at Global Finance in Bed-Stuy, in December 2021. Back then, her students needed resources, so she opened a clothing closet and pantry In two gym closets. Now, the mission is expanding district-wide.

Nequan McLean is the community education council president for District 16, which includes 19 schools in Bed-Stuy.

Right now, he said there is an urgent need. At just one of the schools in the district, Global Finance High School in bed stuy, McLean said there are 225 students and two dozen new asylum seekers as students. McLean and Darbee joined forces and saw an opportunity to unite resources and the community.

Darbee said many of her students are low-income and live in shelters and affordable housing. They started this school pantry and clothing closet in 2021. A resource now needed more than ever before. Shelves are empty and need to be restocked.

McLean said his district is also planning a resource fair to connect new families to legal services, health care, and housing. But every day, there’s a new need. McLean said having a place to go at the school is vital.

Javan Scott, 16, is a junior, said the message is clear. His school is a community, making it happen together.

The resource fair is this week, but the need doesn’t stop. Right now, toiletries, detergent, and microwaveable food are needed right now.