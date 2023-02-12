BROOKLYN (PIX11)— A new indoor roller skating rink opened in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Roller Wave House BK is at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It serves as a community hub, with programs for children and adults of all ages.

Harry Martin, the founder and visionary behind the rink, hopes it will launch the next generation of roller skaters. Martin said skating saved him when he was suffering from depression in his 20s. He wants to share the healing he found in skating.

Martin, who’s from Crown Heights, said he felt it was his calling to open a place where families can come have fun, access youth programs and connect with their community.

Roller Wave House BK will offer after-school programs for kids, moving meditation classes for adults and mental health programs. Tickets can be purchased at the Roller Wave website