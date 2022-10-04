CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two thieves robbed a Cypress Hills deli at gunpoint of more than $5,500 in cash and merchandise, according to authorities.

The pair approached the counter at Midway Deli & Tobacco on Atlantic Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and one of the crooks pulled out a gun and demanded money, cops said.

The gunman vaulted over the counter and trained the firearm on a worker, while his accomplice loaded items into bags, police said.

The duo fled with $1,500 cash and over $4,000 in merchandise, as well as the worker’s cellphone and belt, officials said. No injuries were reported by authorities in the stick-up.

Investigators released surveillance images and video of the incident late Monday in a public appeal for tips.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).