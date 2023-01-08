Police are searching for three men in connection to a home invasion in Brooklyn on Dec. 22, 2022. (NYPD)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three armed home invaders stole marijuana, money, and jewelry from a Brooklyn apartment last month, police said Sunday.

A 22-year-old woman was leaving her apartment near Linden Boulevard and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush on Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. when the suspects, armed with guns and a knife, forced their way into the home and demanded money, according to the NYPD. One of the thieves then punched a 29-year-old man in the face before the robbers made off with $4,000 cash, an $1,800 gold chain pendant, and marijuana, police said.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction, police said. They remained at large, as of Sunday morning.

The NYPD released photos of the men sought in the home invasion but no descriptions were provided.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.