CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Neighborhood residents rallied Friday to shut down a newly-opened sex shop in Clinton Hill.

Clergy members, residents and business owners want it shut down immediately. Some said it’s too close to schools and places of worship.

Adult establishments need to be at least 500 feet away from schools and houses of worship, according to the city. Romantic Depot, which is around the corner from a middle school, a church and a mosque, is considered a retail store by the Department of Buildings.

“I’m concerned about the kids,” neighborhood resident Madaline McKay said. “Curiosity can be dangerous.”

Romantic Depot manager Corine Lew said they want to be part of the community. She said they want to listen to the community and work with them on issues.