Brooklyn resident ‘tricked’ by gun-wielding, would-be robbers on Halloween: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Three suspects are accused of attempting to rob a Brooklyn residence on Halloween. (Credit: NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn resident was surprised when he opened the door Sunday and was met by three would-be robbers dressed in costume, police said Monday.

The incident took place Halloween at approximately 10:40 p.m. A male and female knocked on the door of a residence near Lake and Nostrand avenues and said “trick or treat,” police said. When a 37-year-old man answered and gave the pair candy, the male suspect displayed a handgun and tried to force his way into the residence.

The female suspect fled the scene on foot after the struggle ensued. As the victim struggled with the male suspect, a second male ran up and also attempted to push into the home, police said.

The two men repeatedly punched the victim in the face during the struggle, police said. Eventually the victim managed to push both suspects out of his home and lock the door.

The two men fled the scene on foot, police said. Police are still searching for all three suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

Who is Wrinkles the Clown? Brooklyn director shares experience making documentary

New free Brooklyn after-school boxing program helping transform teens' lives

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

Students give Brownsville community access to fresh food

Women fight for workout space at Brooklyn NYCHA development

More Brooklyn

Crime

See it: Man punches woman on packed subway in New York City

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable in Queens

Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials

Man stabbed to death at Little Ferry party while trying to stop man who was harassing woman: sources

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter