Brooklyn resident ‘tricked’ by gun-wielding, would-be robbers on Halloween: NYPD

Three suspects are accused of attempting to rob a Brooklyn residence on Halloween. (Credit: NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn resident was surprised when he opened the door Sunday and was met by three would-be robbers dressed in costume, police said Monday.

The incident took place Halloween at approximately 10:40 p.m. A male and female knocked on the door of a residence near Lake and Nostrand avenues and said “trick or treat,” police said. When a 37-year-old man answered and gave the pair candy, the male suspect displayed a handgun and tried to force his way into the residence.

The female suspect fled the scene on foot after the struggle ensued. As the victim struggled with the male suspect, a second male ran up and also attempted to push into the home, police said.

The two men repeatedly punched the victim in the face during the struggle, police said. Eventually the victim managed to push both suspects out of his home and lock the door.

The two men fled the scene on foot, police said. Police are still searching for all three suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).