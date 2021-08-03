Brooklyn program gives kids mentorship through Double Dutch

Brooklyn non-profit Elite Learners Inc. is providing a safe haven for children and teenagers in their neighborhood, reliving childhood memories by jumping rope.

The program developed by the group’s president Camara Jackson.

She and the volunteer instructors all jumped rope while in elementary school. For many of them, jumping rope represents joy and freedom. It’s a hobby Jackson says she wants to pass on, combining training with youth mentorship.  

“It’s about life lessons. We don’t have a lot of mentor opportunities in this neighborhood, so this is important,” said Jackson. 

Toni Poller, 16, says she got so much from the program, she now gives back as an instructor. 

Over fifty girls and boys between nine and 19 years old take part in the program every week.

Jackson says the program doesn’t just train these young athletes to learn tricks on their feet, but instills life lessons they can take home with them each week.

They meet every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 pm.  For more information, click here for their website.

