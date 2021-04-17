Brooklyn police chase suspect threw molotov cocktail, chemical at officer’s face: NYPD

A molotov cocktail recovered from a vehicle involved in a police chase through Brooklyn on April 17, 2021, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police arrested a man in Brooklyn Saturday morning after he attacked an officer, led police on a chase and threw a molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle, authorities said.

The melee began just before 8 a.m. near Clarendon Road and East 45th Street in East Flatbush, according to the NYPD.

When police pulled over a 44-year-old man in a Lincoln Town Car for allegedly running a red light, authorities said the driver threw an unknown chemical substance in an officer’s face and took off.

The officers called for back-up and chased the suspect’s car to Snyder Avenue, where the driver stopped, got out of his car and threw a lit molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle, police said.

The molotov cocktail didn’t hit the vehicle and shattered on the ground, according to police.

Further down Snyder Avenue, police said the suspect’s vehicle hit a parked SUV and officers took him into custody. Charges against the man, who was not immediately identified, are pending, police said.

While searching the suspect’s vehicle, officers found three more molotov cocktails, according to police.

The officer who was hit with the chemical substance was treated for chemical burns and blurry vision at a hospital, police said.

