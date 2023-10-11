BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn parents and day cares have come together to clean up two neighborhood playgrounds that they said have become dangerous places for their children to play.

Sarah Baker and Will Zimmerman are new parents of a beautiful 9-month-old baby boy from Bed-Stuy. They said what is happening at a nearby park scares them.

They took pictures of what these parents found on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

It moved these parents to help organize a community clean up, 30-minute shifts for local parents to sign up on WhatsApp, to take turns cleaning up Classon playground and Crispus Attucks playground; the clean up was organized for the next two weeks.

The purpose, they said, is to gather enough pictures and evidence of a growing problem of safety in their community.

“We take the cleanliness of our parks, playgrounds, and greenspaces very seriously and perform regular maintenance at all of our properties across the five boroughs. Parkgoers who find paraphernalia at any of our properties are urged to contact 311 so that we can investigate and resolve the issue – in emergencies, please call 911,” a spokesperson from the Parks Department said.

Ten parents signed up to help clean up so far. Baker doesn’t want more police. She said she wants the city to commit to more regular cleanups of both areas.

Baker said there’s a Community meeting about this problem organized by local Councilmembers Chi Ossé and Crystal Hudson on Monday at 10 a.m.

