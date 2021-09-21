Brooklyn NYCHA apartments without gas for months; NY senator pushes fines against utility companies

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Residents of a Brooklyn NYCHA development say at least four buildings have been without gas for nearly three months.

Now, a New York senator wants utility companies to be held accountable and face fines if service isn’t promptly restored.

The courtyard of the Breukelen Houses on Tuesday turned into a meeting place for residents to vent their frustrations.

Dozens of families say they haven’t been able to cook on their stoves since July.

According to NYCHA’s website, 58 NYCHA buildings citywide had gas outages as of Tuesday afternoon. Some outages were entire buildings and some pertained to certain lines.

Earlier in September, Sen. Zellnor Myrie introduced a bill that would classify gas as an essential utility.

If passed by the state Legislature, it would require NYCHA to report the steps it has taken to restore service and issue daily fines of $250 to utility companies that do not make timely repairs.

A spokesperson for National Grid told PIX11 on Tuesday the utility needs to be notified of an outage in order to make repairs.

“We always stand ready to restore service as quickly as possible once the property owner notifies us that repairs for which they are responsible are complete and have passed required city safety inspections,” the spokesperson said.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 gas was restored on Monday to 10 apartments, and added that the restoration process involves multiple partners and steps.

“While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including service interruptions,” the spokesperson said.

According to Myrie’s office, the state Senate could vote on the bill as early as January.