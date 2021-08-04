Brooklyn nurse honored for COVID fight gets her own Barbie doll

BROOKLYN — A New York City nurse who fought COVID, contracted the virus herself and then went right back to battling the pandemic now has a Barbie doll designed to look like her.

Amy O’Sullivan has spent about two decades working at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. According to Mattel, she treated the borough’s first COVID-19 patient.

O’Sullivan later became sick enough that she needed to be intubated, Mattel said. She’s now one of six front-line workers being spotlighted by Mattel. Each doll is one-of-a-kind

“I’m so proud of this opportunity to represent front-line workers, as a Barbie Role Model – not only during the incredible challenges we’ve faced over the last year and a half, but every day that I suit up and step into the E.R.,” O’Sullivan said. “It’s so important for kids to not only see these opportunities, but to truly believe that they too can step into these roles: that heroes aren’t born; they’re regular people who make the choice, every day,to be a positive force in the world.”

Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, said the company wanted to shine a light on the medical workers efforts during the pandemic.

“Our hope is to nurture and ignite the imaginations of children playing out their own storyline as heroes,” McKnight said.

There are Barbie doctor, nurse and paramedic dolls available for sale. The brand will donate $5 for each eligible doll sold at Target to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.