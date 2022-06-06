BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — A Brooklyn nanny dreamed of finishing college for over thirty years, and this year she is walking across that stage with her diploma.

Lyn Thomas of East Flatbush said when she wants something, she never gives up. That includes her dream of college. She got her GED at 48, and now at 51, she is graduating from Borough of Manhattan Community College.

Thomas earned a degree in public health and was on the dean’s list.

“I worked very hard for this,” Thomas said. “I didn’t have a high school diploma. Because I’m a go-getter, you can’t tell me no. I will do it.”

From East Flatbush, Thomas worked for decades cleaning houses and as a nanny. Thomas moved to New York from Grenada to join her mother when she was 18 years old and later became a nanny to make a living.

But her heart’s dream was to help her community get access to quality health care and healthy food options.

Thomas says it took a team to make it happen. Her counselor, Vanessa Rozzelle, helped her get into a college discovery program that helps students get access to higher education by providing academic and personal counseling.

Professor Lesley Rennis was Thomas’ driving force behind her success in class. Thomas will proudly accept her associate’s degree in front of thousands at BMCC’s commencement ceremony at Barclays Center this week.

And she’s not done. Her next step is to go to Hunter college to get a bachelors in public health.

Thomas promised her 26-year-old daughter, that she would get a diploma, and hang it right next to her daughter’s diploma on their living room wall.

Her advice for adults who may think they’re not qualified or too old to go to college is never giving up and just do it!