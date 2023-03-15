PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot aboard a crowded MTA bus in Brooklyn late Tuesday after arguing with another rider, authorities said.

The violence unfolded around 10:20 p.m. aboard a B44 bus sitting at a stop near Rogers Avenue and Empire Boulevard, according to police and the MTA.

The victim, 25, was arguing with another man aboard the bus, officials said. As the victim turned away from the dispute, the assailant shot him in the buttocks, according to authorities. The gunman then fled the bus, accompanied by a woman, police said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday, and investigators did not immediately provide a detailed physical description of the suspected shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).