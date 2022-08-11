EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A motorcyclist already knocked to the ground by a crash was struck by a driver who left the scene early Thursday in East Flatbush, authorities said.

The victim, 45, tumbled to the ground when his motorcycle collided with an unoccupied parked car near Ditmas Avenue and Dorset Street around 2 a.m., officials said.

While still in the street, the motorcyclist was then struck by a driver, who kept going after the collision, police said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where police described his initial condition as critical, while noting that he was alert and conscious.

A description of the vehicle that struck the downed motorcyclist, which was being sought early Thursday, was not immediately provided by police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).