Brooklyn mother charged with attempted murder after throwing 2 children and herself from apartment window: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 24-year-old Brooklyn mother faces attempted murder charges after she threw her 4-week-old baby and her 2-year-old child as well as herself out of an apartment window in Brooklyn Saturday, police said.

Police said the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. at the building located on Rockaway Parkway, near Winthrop Street, in the Brownsville section.

According to the NYPD, a young mother pushed the air conditioner out of her bedroom window, then threw her newborn out, down two-and-a-half stories the pavement. She threw her 2-year-old son down as well.

She then jumped naked from the window, officials said. It was not immediately known which floor the apartment is located on.

An eyewitness then said that the woman slammed the baby on the cement before a neighbor was able to jump over a fence between himself and the woman and get in the way. Eyewitnesses said it could have been even worse had that neighbor not intervened.

All three were rushed to an area hospital, where the infant was listed in critical condition, police said. The mom and toddler’s conditions were described as “stable” by authorities. It was not clear what led to the disturbing incident.

On Saturday night, police confirmed to PIX11 News that they charged the mother — identified by authorities as 24-year-old Dejhanny Jarrell — with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.