BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom dealing with leaks in her kitchen, bathroom and hallway closet said she feels overwhelmed and heartbroken.

Jennifer Matos lives on the top floor of NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens. She’s had problems with her ceilings for months.

Dr. Kesha Crawford, Tenant Association president at the public housing development, contacted PIX11 News for help. Crawford said every time it rains outside, Matos deals with leaks inside. She said the leaks are the symptoms of a much bigger problem with the roof.

PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA about all of these complaints.

“The issues at this development were caused by a steam leak on December 30th which damaged the building’s roof piping and roof fans,” a spokesperson said. NYCHA staffers have made the necessary repairs and are working to bring the affected roof fans back on-line. We are also securing temporary move-in apartments for affected residents while the repairs are being completed. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

An hour after PIX11 left, Matos got a call and the keys to a new apartment.

If you have a story or problem, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.