Brooklyn mom of 3 needs repairs for leak causing ‘mini swimming pool’ in her living room

A Brooklyn mother of three reached out to PIX11 for help getting repairs to a bad leak in her living room. She said for months she’s been mopping up and waiting for action.

Raquel Rodriguez said she’s tired of cleaning up, so she put down her mop and used her cellphone to send us this video asking for help.

Rodriguez is a mother of three who lives at the Lafayette Gardens in Bed-Stuy. She’s frustrated her living room covered with puddles of water coming from the wall since October.

And more than a dozen tickets later, the water is still leaking. Rodriguez said over the past few months of flooding, crews have come but the problem still exists.

“They come and look at it. They make a work order and nothing. No work and nothing is done,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a home health care aid with three children; her oldest is living with autism. She’s worried this is just not a healthy environment for her family.

Just hours after PIX11 left, crews came to Rodriguez’s apartment and finally started the work.

A NYCHA spokesperson said, “Staff visited the apartment today and maintenance workers are making a temporary repair to the leak, which was caused by old pipes. Staff are also scheduling plumbers for a permanent repair.”

If you have a problem reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.