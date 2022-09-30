BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn woman is helping other women in her neighborhood cope with the rising cost of baby essentials, throwing a community baby shower for more than 75 new and expecting moms.

Mother of three, Vanessa Bracetty-Ormsby, saw a growing need in her community. Her neighbors were struggling to afford critical supplies for their babies.

Crystal Hector, 31, from east New York said her son, only two weeks old, Tafari is already a handful. More than 75 new and expectant moms were invited to a special community baby shower on Fulton Street inside Dance Atlantic Studio. It was perfect timing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was a standing room only, but more than 75 women registered. Vanessa Acetty-Ormsby, the founder and executive director of a non-profit called Expecting Relief, put it all together. She said it was a collaboration of local companies and community groups pitching in donating baby diapers, wipes, and clothing.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network,, one in three families with young children struggle to afford diapers. Bracetty-Ormsby said the need in her NYC neighborhood is overwhelming. Every mom got a gift bag but, more importantly, felt supported and loved by their community. It was the first community baby shower, and organizers are already planning on hosting many more.

Companies and organizations that helped with the Community BSNY Shower include; Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, Tribeca pediatrics, and Dance Atlantic Studios Inc.

If you want to give, you can donate here.