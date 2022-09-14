Emergency personnel in Brooklyn where three children were found in critical condition with apparent signs of drowning on Sept. 12, 2022. (PIX11)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police charged a Brooklyn mom with murder on Wednesday, days after her three children drowned, NYPD officials said.

Officers took Erin Merdy, 30, into custody on Monday. The deaths of Zachary Merdy, 7; Lilana Merdy, 4 and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev were deemed homicides on Tuesday.

Merdy was charged with murder and depraved indifference to human life for allegedly drowning her children, police said.

The NYPD launched a search for the kids around 1:40 a.m. on Monday after a relative called 911, officials said. The relative was worried the children’s mother intended to harm the kids.

About 90 minutes later, police found the mother, barefoot and soaking wet, officials said. She was about 2 miles down the boardwalk from where she lived.

Officials found the children around 4:30 a.m., police said. They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.