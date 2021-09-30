Brooklyn mom arrested in death of month-old baby boy

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 21-year-old Brooklyn woman in the death of her month-old baby earlier this year.

Elsa Sanchez was arrested Wednesday in the death of her son, Daquan Vaughan-Sanchez. The child was found unconscious and unresponsive in the family’s Brooklyn apartment on March 8. He was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said they were investigating if the cause of death could be shaken baby syndrome.

Sanchez was arrested on charges of manslaughter, reckless assault on a child causing brain injury and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

It’s not clear if she has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

