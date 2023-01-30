BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Brooklyn middle school children are future newscasters and advocates for their community.

Every day, students at the NY Harbor Middle School produce a live morning newscast. They touch on topics ranging from food insecurity to environmental justice. The students are creating positive social change in their neighborhood.

Students from fifth to eighth grade work on the show highlighting social justice issues facing their Red Hook community. The team of budding reporters work out of the studio in room 136. The classroom is converted into a TV newsroom and studio.

Students go out and cover stories in their neighborhood. Then it’s show time. Every day at 8:25 a.m., they broadcast live on YouTube. Elijah Quionones, 10, said being a reporter is the best feeling in the world.

Juliana Bernier is in charge of this very young news team. Bernier says it started as a way to rebuild their school community after COVID, and it took on a life of its own.

School Principal Priscilla Figueroa says their daily newscast is not just for kids, but also for adults to listen up and learn about what this next generation feels is important.

On Monday afternoon, it was about protecting sea turtles. Their next big investigation is about a local wind turbine project and its impact on the environment and creating green jobs. They hope to get the attention of local officials.

If you want to check out the students’ newscast, click here.