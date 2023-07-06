BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two Brooklyn men drove to Chester County in Pennsylvania to dispose and burn the body of a man they allegedly shot to death, according to sources.

An investigation discovered that 32-year-old Rolando Blanco-Duarte had been shot and killed on June 18 while inside an apartment building in Borough Park, Brooklyn. Blanco-Duarte’s killing had gone unnoticed until July 2, when the Chester Police Department in Pennsylvania responded to a 911 call about the body being discovered, sources said.

Investigators later determined Blanco-Duarte had been killed in New York City.

On July 4, Luis Marroquin-Cerna, 27, and Rodolfo Lopez, 29, were both arrested and charged with murder for Blanco-Duarte’s death.

During an NYPD investigation, video was used to backtrack the series of events that transpired. The NYPD first took Lopez into custody, then determined Marroquin-Cerna was also involved and arrested him too, sources said.

Lopez and Marroquin-Cerna allegedly shot Blanco-Duarte twice in the back after a bar dispute where they felt disrespected in a verbal exchange, sources said. After allegedly shooting Blanco-Duarte, the two men drove to Pennsylvania to dispose of his body in a wooded area and burned his remains, according to sources.