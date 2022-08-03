BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker during an argument also allegedly fatally shot a man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

Hours after Michael Morgan, 20, was charged with attempted murder in the fast food dispute, he was charged with murder in connection with a 2020 homicide, police said. He allegedly repeatedly shot Kevin Holloman, 28, in the earlier incident, killing Holloman. The victim in Monday’s McDonald’s shooting suffered critical injuries.

Holloman was shot on Herkimer Street on Oct. 21, 2020, police said. The recent shooting and interrogation gave detectives the additional evidence they needed to arrest Morgan in connection with Holloman’s shooting death.

Morgan has prior arrests for assault on police, transit fraud, and grand larceny, law enforcement sources said. Police also arrested his girlfriend, 18-year-old Camellia Dunlap, in connection with the McDonald’s incident. She allegedly handed him the gun.