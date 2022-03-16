BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Flatbush man pleaded guilty to several charges, including stabbing a police officer in the neck and shooting an officer, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Wednesday.

On June 3, 2020, 22-year-old Dzenan Camovic walked up to police officer Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre from behind and stabbed him in the neck unprovoked, according to officials. Afterward, Camovic forcefully took Jean Pierre’s gun and shot Randy Ramnarine, Jean Pierre’s partner, in the hand. Additional police officers arrived at the scene, which caused Camovic to open fire, shooting another officer in the hand.

The suspect also suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the incident and was hospitalized, officials said. Camovic and the three injured officers recovered after treatment.

Camovic pleaded guilty in Brooklyn Federal Court to several counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges for stabbing a police officer in the neck, taking the injured officer’s gun, using it to shoot the officer’s partner in the hand and also firing it at responding police officers, which wounded a third officer, according to Gonzalez.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 4, 2020, at which time he will face 30 years in prison, officials said.