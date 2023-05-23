BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man who lost his mother to COVID-19 three years ago is continuing his mom’s struggle to get repairs in the apartment they both shared.

Jerell Wortham, 33, said he loved his mother more than anything in the world. Geraline Wortham, 55, died from COVID-19 complications in April 2020, and her son has struggled to cope with the sadness.

Right next to his worn-out kitchen cabinets, he placed a picture of his smiling mother and a tiara in her honor.

The apartment they both shared continues to need repairs. Wortham said he’s put in tickets for issues like old kitchen cabinets and rodents, but they don’t get completed.

Wortham lives at the Saratoga Village in Ocean Hill, which is run by NYCHA. Wortham works as a construction worker during the day and a security guard at night. He is exhausted from fighting for repairs.

A NYCHA spokesperson provided the following statement about the situation.

“NYCHA Pest Management staff visited the apartment today to address rodent concerns, and we are working with the resident to schedule plaster and carpentry repairs.”

If you have a story, reach out to PIX11’s Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com