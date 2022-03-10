EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot to death outside an apartment building in Brooklyn Thursday night.

Gary Delima, 31, of Brooklyn, was shot multiple times in front of an apartment building in the 1000 block of Willmohr Street around 7:12 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have not made any arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).