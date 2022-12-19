CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for the 2020 rape of a 21-year-old woman, officials said.

Shinol John, 36, raped the woman twice, prosecutors said. She was walking home from a party when John attacked.

“Today’s lengthy prison sentence holds the defendant accountable for this violent and traumatic attack on an innocent woman and I am grateful to the victim for her brave cooperation throughout this prosecution,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “My office is deeply committed to vigorously pursuing justice for victims of sexual violence and Brooklyn is safer with this defendant behind bars.”

John grabbed the woman’s neck on Aug. 16, 2020, punched her in the face and head and dragged her to a grassy area before he forced her to the ground, officials said. He raped her, threatened her and then left momentarily, telling the woman not to move. John came back and raped the woman a second time before he left.

Two passerby found the woman and helped her. John returned again, but left once he saw the good Samaritans. One of them flagged down police, who found John nearby and arrested him.

John was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as a sexually motivated felony following a jury trial in November. In addition to his prison time, he was also sentenced to 20 years of post-release supervision.