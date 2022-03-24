EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man will spend more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted sex trafficking and assault.

Jermaine Taylor, 37, will also be required to register as a sex offender. The East Flatbush resident forced the teen to engage in prostitution between May 2018 and March 2019, according to an investigation. He also slapped and punched the girl multiple times, threatening to kill her after she said she wanted to stop engaging in prostitution.

According to the district attorney, Taylor also assaulted a 28-year-old pregnant woman who attempted to free the teen. The three were in a vehicle when the pregnant woman attempted to take the teenager away; Taylor then pushed her out of the vehicle before hitting her with it.

“The facts of this case are horrific, and today’s sentence holds this defendant accountable for his violent sexual exploitation of a child and for heartlessly assaulting the brave woman who attempted to rescue her. Violent predators who seek to exploit vulnerable victims will find no sanctuary in Brooklyn,” District Eric Attorney Gonzalez said.