Police arrested a suspect who tried to rape a woman walking her dog in Brooklyn on July 30, 2022. (NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police nabbed a Brooklyn man who allegedly tried to rape a 30-year-old woman who was walking her dog last month, authorities said Wednesday.

Patrick Serrano, 26, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted rape, assault, strangulation, and sex abuse in connection to the July 30 incident, according to police and public court records. Serrano was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $25,000 cash or $100,000 bond, records show. An order of protection was also issued.

The suspect came up from behind the woman and put her in a chokehold before tackling her to the sidewalk near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place in Bushwick at around 8:25 a.m., cops said. Serrano continued to strangle the victim while he assaulted her, police allege.

The victim suffered neck and face injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, but was later treated at a hospital, cops said. The suspect then fled eastbound on Woodbine.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the incident but PIX11 has decided not to publish it due to its graphic content. The footage shows the suspect walking on the left side of the victim before pouncing. He tackles her to the ground and pins her face down on the pavement. As she is struggling to break free, her little black dog runs away.

