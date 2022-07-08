EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An East Flatbush man who was found with head trauma in his apartment last month has died of his injuries, authorities said Friday, announcing a homicide investigation.

The father of victim Michael Sydnor called 911 on June 18, asking cops to perform a wellness check at his son’s apartment, police sources told PIX11 News.

When officers arrived at the apartment on Lefferts Avenue near Balfour Place around 1:40 p.m., they found Sydnor, 39, beaten but alive, with trauma to his head and face, police and sources said. Sources described Sydnor as uncooperative as he was rushed to an area hospital.

While sources said that Sydnor was initially in stable condition, he succumbed to his injuries on July 3, according to police. The death has since been ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not made an arrest in the homicide, which sources said is being investigated as a domestic incident.

