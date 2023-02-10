RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said.

First responders rushed Andrades, a 49-year-old resident of the building, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Investigators had not announced an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of early Friday.

