BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man died after he was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday, the NYPD said.

Officers responded to 45 Hawthorne Street in Brooklyn around noon and found 24-year-old Guersy Jacques unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck, police said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police took a person of interest into custody. Authorities did not release any other information about the incident.

