CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 28-year-old Brooklyn man died days after he was shot twice the head, officials said Tuesday.

Christopher Jenkins was shot and critically injured on Oct. 12, police said. Body-camera footage from police captured his words after he was wounded.

“My mother shot me,” he said, according to court documents. “I’m dying.”

He was rushed to a hospital and put on life support, according to the criminal complaint. Jenkins succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 24, police said. His death was deemed a homicide.

Police on Oct. 13 arrested Vanessa Jenkins, 44, on charges of attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm. Both the victim and alleged shooter lived in the same Pacific Street home.

Officials have not yet said if the charges against Vanessa Jenkins will be upgraded.