CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Crown Heights man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 4-month-old son, who later died of shaken baby syndrome, police said early Friday.

Donnie Reuben, 25, was arrested Dec. 21 on charges of reckless assault of a child, assault on a person less than 7-years-old, and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old, according to authorities.

Reuben allegedly shook his young son, Men’Dece Reuben, prior to the child falling unconscious around 2:25 a.m. Dec. 20, officials said.

First responders rushed the boy from the family’s apartment on Crown Street near Schenectady Avenue to an area hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. Men’Dece Reuben succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The incident has since been deemed a homicide, and police said Friday that the child died of shaken baby syndrome.

Police on Friday did not immediately announce any possible new charges against Reuben in light of his son’s death.