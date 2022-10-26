EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl inside an apartment building earlier this month, police said.

Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, NYPD officials announced Wednesday.

Cameron was fatally shot in the chest at an apartment building on Eldert Lane near Dumont Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn on Oct. 10, according to the NYPD.

“That is a known spot for kids going in there. She is probably not the first, but the only one that died,” said Cameron’s mother, Cassandra Adams.

The apartment building on Eldert Lane in East New York where Raelynn Cameron was fatally shot. (PIX11)

Cameron was apparently hanging out with her cousin who lives in the building, but the shooting happened inside a vacant apartment on the sixth floor, sources told PIX11 News.

Adams told PIX11 News her daughter was a good person, always trying to help her cousin stay out of trouble.

“She went there to help that girl. We have the social media, and that don’t lie,” Adams said the day after the shooting.

Several people were inside the apartment when the shooting happened, sources told PIX11 News. No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was available from police.

Cameron graduated from Brooklyn High School of the Performing Arts and was a freshman at Medgar Evers College. She was just days from celebrating her 18th birthday.

“My sister was really just a phenomenal person,” Ralik Smith told PIX11 News.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.