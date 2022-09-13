Desmond Holmes, 35, was fatally stabbed in a Brooklyn building on Sept.11, 2022. (Loudlabs)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Bedford-Stuyvesant late Monday.

Dennis Peniston, 36, faces a charge of murder in connection to the incident that unfolded in his apartment building on Vernon Avenue near Nostrand Avenue around 9:55 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

Officers answering a 911 call found Desmond Holmes, 35, inside the building with a stab wound to the chest, according to police.

First responders rushed Holmes, of Sheepshead Bay, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Authorities did not immediately disclose further information about the circumstances of the fatal stabbing or what might have motivated it.