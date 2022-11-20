BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said.

Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Police arrested William Freeman, 26, just over two years later on Nov. 3.

“Ethan Williams was a kind and compassionate young man who had his whole life ahead of him. His visit to New York City was the culmination of a lifelong dream and his untimely and unnecessary death is horrific and heartbreaking,” Gonzalez said. “I hope this prosecution brings some sense of solace to his family as we seek to bring this defendant to justice.”

Williams, who was in New York City for the first — and last — time, was sitting on a stoop of an Eldert Street building with several friend on the day he was killed, authorities said. Freeman allegedly opened fire, striking Williams in the chest.

Police arrested Freeman after a car stop. Freeman allegedly told officials he mistakenly thought someone in the group on the stoop was responsible for his cousin’s death.

Freeman has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was ordered held without bail. Freeman faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.