BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulted a 52-year-old woman in separate incidents, officials said Monday.

Police arrested Miguel James, 42, in June, just days after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, left and then came back and sexually assaulted her again. He also took her cellphone when he returned. The woman had been on her way home when she was attacked. Police originally said she was 54. She suffered a broken wrist during the assault.

James also allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in his apartment on Sept. 8, 2021. He knew one of the teen’s friends. He didn’t know the girl before he allegedly attacked her.

James was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree robbery, forcible touching, second-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child and related charges. He was ordered held without bail.