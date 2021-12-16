Brooklyn man accused of trying to lure child into van arrested: NYPD

Police are looking for an individual who tried to lure a girl into a van in Brooklyn on Dec. 9, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — The man who left a Brooklyn community on edge after he attempted to lure a 9-year-old girl to his vehicle Dec. 9 has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Police arrested Brooklyn resident Maksim Rashkovskiy on Thursday. The 33-year-old man was charged with luring a child to commit a crime, acting in a manner injurious to a child, stalking and harassment.

Police said the girl was walking near East 28th Street and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 9 when Rashkovskiy, who she didn’t know, followed her on the sidewalk, touched her shoulder and tried to get her to go into his van.

