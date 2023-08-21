BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police arrested a Brooklyn man who allegedly groped a woman and then broke her nose during an assault in the subway last week, officials said.

Ian Williams, 22, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault, sexual abuse and forcible touching, according to the NYPD.

The attack began around 1:15 p.m. last Thursday on a J train platform at the subway station at Myrtle Avenue and Broadway in Brooklyn, police said.

Williams allegedly groped a 22-year-old woman on the subway platform, police said. Williams and the victim then boarded the train and started fighting, according to authorities.

Williams allegedly made anti-LGBTQ+ comments toward the victim and then punched her in the face and body multiple times, breaking her nose, police said. The victim later went to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Williams fled off of the train at the Delancey Street and Essex Street stop in Manhattan’s Lower East Side and was arrested over the weekend, according to police.