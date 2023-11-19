EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally shooting his live-in girlfriend and her son in their Brooklyn home on Friday, police said Sunday.

Luis Collado, 52, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the killing of Rosa Acevedo, 43, and her son Gustavo Devora Acevedo, 26, according to the NYPD.

Collado allegedly shot the victims multiple times in the home on Louisiana Avenue in East New York at around 7 p.m., police said. The woman died at the scene and the son died from his injuries at the hospital on Saturday, police said.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

Collado was also charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

His arraignment was pending Sunday, according to court records.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.