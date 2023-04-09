BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for a Brooklyn man suspected of stabbing to death an 83-year-old man in the elevator of the apartment building they both lived in.

Ramon Cintron, 83, was fatally stabbed inside the Wyckoff Gardens NYCHA building at 185 Nevins St. in Boerum Hill around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Linwood Garret, who lives in the building, was devastated when he heard about the death of Cintron, who was his upstairs neighbor. Garret said Cintron was loved my many in the neighborhood who knew him.

“He was a beautiful person … I would see him sit there every morning right there in that corner,” Garret said. “He lived on the 19th floor. I lived on the 18th floor, and when all this happened I didn’t hear anything. He didn’t bother anybody. He was a nice little old man.”

Joevani Vale (Credit: NYPD)

Authorities said the suspect in Cintron’s death also lives in the building. Police are searching for 26-year-old Joevani Vale, who lived 15 floors below the victim on the fourth floor.

Police believe Vale went on an hourlong crime spree down the street, slashing a 31-year-old woman in the thigh before stabbing Cintron to death in their building’s elevator.

Garret knew both the suspect and the victim.

“He was a young guy. He seemed like he was nice and stuff. He didn’t seem like he would hurt anyone either. But you know things happen. Things change, turn around,” Garret said.

Both incidents have left neighborhood residents rattled.

“I’ve lived here all my life. It’s scary you can’t trust anybody,” Victoria Vega said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).