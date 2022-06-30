BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11)– A 72-year-old man was beaten to death by his roommate, 60, in their Brooklyn apartment early Thursday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

Police found the victim lying in his bed with head trauma in the apartment on Kosciuszko Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 4:30 a.m., officials said. The man was unconscious and unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the victim and the suspect got into a physical fight. No weapons were recovered from the scene, police said.

The roommate was taken into custody and sent for a psych evaluation, sources said.

The investigation is ongoing.

