Brooklyn man, 31, fatally struck by hit-and-run driver: police

Police and emergency units on the scene after a man, 31, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Red Hook, Brooklyn on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, according to the NYPD.

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Wednesday after a man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded around to a 911 call around 6:40 p.m. of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Court Street, in the Red Hook area, police said.

According to authorities, the officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man laying in the road with visible injuries to his head and body.

EMS rushed the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the victim as Imorne Horton of Brooklyn.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway Distrcit’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that an unknown vehicle had been traveling westbound on Hamilton Avenue when it struck the man at the intersection.

Police said the victim was in the right center travel lane, just west of the pedestrian crosswalk, when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle fled the location after striking the man, officials said.

No description of the vehicle was given and no arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

