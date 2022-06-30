BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Brownsville street corner early Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Police responding to a 911 call found Zion Zeno unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest at Newport and Strauss streets around 12:40 a.m., authorities said.

First responders rushed Zeno, of Canarsie, to Brookdale Hospital, but he could not be saved.

No arrests had been announced or suspects publicly identified as of Thursday morning.

