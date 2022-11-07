BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 each were sold in Brooklyn for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning tickets were for the Take 5 evening drawing. They were sold at:

Food and Deli by Neil, located at 31 Marcus Garvey Boulevard

Lucky’s Wine & Spirits, located at 641 Marcy Avenue

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

Lottery players interested in trying to win really big can turn to the next Powerball drawing. The jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.9 billion.